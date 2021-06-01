Win a PlayStation 5, an Xbox Series X, a Nintendo Switch, and more in this giveaway

We all know the drill. Whether it's production difficulties or high demand, trying to score a next-generation gaming console in the first few weeks of release has always been a nightmare. But six months after its debut, buying a PlayStation 5 is still mostly an exercise in futility. Thanks to a semiconductor shortage that's wreaking havoc in many industries, Sony now estimates supply of the hotter-than-hot console won't meet up with demand until well into 2022. As for its top competitor, the Xbox Series X, it's not going a whole lot better.

Yeah, it's bad. But if you win The Big Summer of Gaming Giveaway ft. PS5, Xbox Series X, Nintendo Switch and More, we're thinkin' you're not really going to care.

That's because the winner of this giveaway is going to be buried in gaming gear. In addition to both a PlayStation 5 and an Xbox Series X, the winner also gets 5-year subscriptions to both platforms' streaming game hubs, PlayStation Plus and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. On top of that, this crazy lucky winner also gets the game system that still outsells both of the big boys — the Nintendo Switch, along with five years of Nintendo Switch Online membership.

While that should be more than enough, it's not for this package. To ensure all these consoles are handled in style, the winner also receives a Sony 65-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV, a Bose QuietComfort 35 Series 2 Gaming Headset, and even an Oculus Quest 2 Advanced All-In-One Virtual Reality Headset.

Altogether, that's over $5,100 worth of merchandise, and that's even if you could get it all. All you have to do is fill out the entry form and enter the free contest. That's it. Oh … and win, of course.

But if you REALLY want to win, there's a way to goose your odds significantly while also helping an extremely worthy cause. Instead of just one entry in the contest, you can donate $10 to the Playing for Change Foundation and we'll reward your generosity with 100 entries into the sweepstakes.

Your chances of winning are much higher when you help the Playing for Change Foundation, a 501(c)3 non-profit organization that has created music education programs around the world helping marginalized and at-risk kids in developing nations feel the positive impact of music. So, it's worth the donation on its own.

But if 100 shots to win this giveaway is good, wouldn't 250 be better? You'd be right, and with a $25 donation, you'll get 250 entries into the contest. And why stop there? You can donate to Playing for Change to earn 1,000 entries ($50), 1,500 entries ($75), 2,500 entries ($100), or even 4,500 entries ($150) for your charity.

Make your donations now and get in on this contest before entries are closed. The winner will be chosen after September 18th. Good luck!

