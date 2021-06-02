Florida deputies in shootout with 12- and 14-year-old children who ran away from religious foster home. Sheriff says pair are "evil"

Two runaway children, aged 12 and 14, broke into a home in Volusia County, Florida, where they found an arsenal of weapons including shotguns and an AK-47. Volusia County Sheriff's deputies surrounded the house only to be fired upon by the children. Deputies eventually returned fire, shooting the 14-year-old in the chest before the children surrendered.

Travis O'Brien, 12, and Nicole Jackson, 14, were charged with attempted murder of law enforcement officers and armed burglary. Jackson, the girl shot by deputies, is in stable condition.

Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood desribed the children as "Bonnie and Clyde", according to Click Orlando, and said they were "evil."

"My deputies showed more restraint than I'm showing right now because I am furious that we could be burying somebody tonight. They took multiple multiple rounds… And I know for a fact one banana clip was empty from the AK-47. I know from the radio transmissions that a 12-year-old opened fire on us. I know that the 14-year-old opened fire on us with a shotgun and then walked out and threatened one of my sergeants and told him she was going to kill him. And we didn't returned fire. But after she came out of the garage, hey, there was nothing left that we could do. We had to do we had to do," Chitwood said. "The brainiacs in Tallahassee, they want to do this restorative justice stuff. They need to take a deep look and say, 'Something's not right here,' because where the rubber meets the road, these kids are killers. They're capable of killing. This juvenile citation (expletive) that you hear from these faith groups, they need to worry about what's going on in the pulpit in their church, not worried about what's going on on the (expletive) streets when you have 14-year-olds and 12-year-olds arming themselves," Chitwood said.

Hellhole Jesus-for-profit foster homes. 12-year-olds breaking into houses and arming themselves with AK-47s. Florida sheriffs ranting about the "evil" children their deputies just shot. What a country.