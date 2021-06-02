Posh drill rapper

Exactly as promised by my headline: "Mmmm. Riding 'round in a Rover." And later, Hobbits. The Guardian recently profiled comedian Munya Chawawa, the genius at work.

Young, Black, bold and political, the 27-year-old's unwavering confidence and humour are being celebrated at a time when few Black people can speak about racism or critique the government without receiving swathes of abuse. He created the character of racist newsreader Barty Crease after attending a peaceful Black Lives Matter protest and seeing the media characterise it as violent. "There's nothing funny about what happened to George Floyd, but there's something very maliciously comical about how the press is treating this pain," he says.