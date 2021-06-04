Two gorillas have a disagreement over whether its polite to keep one's lower lip flipped down. Video here.
Gorilla doesn't want its friend to flip down its lower lip
Man catches fantastic and rare albino catfish in Missouri river
Kevin Markway caught this fantastic and rare albino catfish on the Missouri River. "Like other albino wildlife, albino blue catfish are rare," the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) commented in a Facebook post. "It's a recessive trait, and most don't survive because they are more noticeable to predators when they are young." The good news… READ THE REST
Watch a delivery person stand up for their right to deliver a package without harassment
This brave and awesome delivery person knows his rights and stands up for himself and everyone else. READ THE REST
Steam offers an offensive videogame on homelessness
This morning I woke up to find an email from Steam offering me a deal on a video game called Garbage, which touts it self as a tongue and cheek send up of homelessness. In Garbage, you can experience the struggle which a homeless man goes through in a humorous yet non-offensive manner. Primitive elements of… READ THE REST
ProWritingAid isn't just a copy editing program. It's a true guide to becoming a better writer.
While the services of a trained and experienced editor to help correct errors and smooth out copy is worth its weight in gold, their talents aren't just about fixing typos and adjusting tense agreements. Great editors are also collaborators, serving as a sounding board for the author to bring up the stuff a writer might… READ THE REST
Better productivity requires a full brain overhaul. This training can help make it happen.
The numbers prove it — the American worker is actually getting the job done against some very long odds. Since the late '50s, the productivity of the average American worker is up more than 250 percent. But when you look at the day of that average worker, it's a wonder anything got done at all.… READ THE REST
This deep-dive course package can teach you American Sign Language for under $20
A Chicago-area kindergarten teacher is teaching it to her young students. A new AI-driven game is teaching it to families. And Apple is recognizing it with staff support in all of its retail outlets. Only Spanish and French are more widely studied languages in the U.S. than American Sign Language. With more and more people… READ THE REST