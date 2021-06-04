Jen Psaki finds a new way to deal with Peter Doocy and it's the most humorous yet

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki has finally had it with Fox "News" reporter Peter Doocy, and her response today to yet another one of his squirrelly questions is her most entertaining so far. When asked at a press briefing if she could "imagine any circumstance where President Biden would ever fire" Anthony Fauci, Psaki didn't indulge him like she normally does. Instead, she just gave him a one-word Psaki-bomb answer and moved on. What a great way to end the week.

"No."



— White House Press Sec. Jen Psaki in response to Fox News' Peter Doocy asking if there is "any circumstance" in which Pres. Biden would fire Dr. Fauci. pic.twitter.com/t8FNR8rdoN — The Recount (@therecount) June 4, 2021