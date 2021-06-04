Man catches fantastic and rare albino catfish in Missouri river

Kevin Markway caught this fantastic and rare albino catfish on the Missouri River.

"Like other albino wildlife, albino blue catfish are rare," the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) commented in a Facebook post. "It's a recessive trait, and most don't survive because they are more noticeable to predators when they are young."

The good news is that this particular fish has managed to survive for 8-10 years, according to the MDC. The best news is that Markway released it back into the river!