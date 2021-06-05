A barbeque with proprietary charcoal

Spark Grills makes a super cute, very convenient BBQ with a heart of coal. Proprietary charcoal.

I can't even believe that 'proprietary charcoal' is a thing I am writing about outside of a dystopian short story, but Ben West, founder of Spark Grills wanted to help the US of A enjoy charcoal cookery without all drama of managing a fire or messy ashes. A pre-formed block of charcoal serves as the sole fuel made to fit his electric charcoal oven.

The blocks cost about $5.50 to $6 each, are sold in packs, and I am fairly sure there will never be enough Spark Grills sold to create a market where Kingsford decides to step in and compete for $1.75 a charcoal platter.

