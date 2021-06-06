Get Dad ready for the outdoors with 20 Father's Day deals on essential camping items

Between Father's Day, the start of summer travel season, and the loosening of COVID restrictions, this moment couldn't be more perfectly suited to outfit Dad for a journey into the great outdoors.

If your father is an adventurous soul, then he likely has many pieces of critical equipment and fun accessories for making his wilderness episodes count. You can add a few new toys to that array with the 20 outdoor essentials found in this collection, all on sale now at up to 59 percent off.

Setting up camp

Since Dad shouldn't be sitting on the ground, this comfortable aluminum and mesh chair offers the comforts of home anywhere he goes. Tested to hold up to 330 lbs., this durable chair pops open and locks into place when Dad's ready to sit, then folds up and stores in the accompanying zip-closing bag for easy storage and transport.

Nobody enjoys fighting with the tent, so this easy pop-up structure holds up to six people comfortably with a ready-to-use form that opens naturally. Made from water-resistant and windproof materials, this tent offers all the elemental protections needed plus excellent ventilation, whether it's just for Dad or whether the whole family is staying under one pop-up roof.

Important tools

Dad can wear this like a low-key bracelet — but it's actually a fully stocked utility belt of smart outdoor emergency items. There's a built-in flint fire starter, an emergency sawtooth knife, a compass, an emergency whistle, and even 10 feet of paracord inside, all ready to spring into action in the event of a disaster.

If Dad is gonna spend time out on the land, he doesn't just need a knife. He needs a bonafide rescue tool. The ultra-strong, lightweight, 3.25" spring-assisted knife is resourceful on its own, but this package can also be used as a seatbelt cutter, a window punch, and more.

This Kickstarter darling was inspired by the famed look of the B-2 bomber — and it definitely brings the backup when you're in a pinch. Dad will appreciate the durable, short tanto blade that can cut, saw, and slice at will, all with a ruggedly sturdy design grip for more power and versatility when needed.

It's the no. 1 best-selling insect bite treatment kit on Amazon for a reason. Just slip this suction cup tool over the irritated area, pull the handle, and this little lifesaver will painlessly extract insect saliva and venom that causes itching, stinging, and swelling. Rather than using creams or medication to cover the area, this is how to eliminate the irritant right at the source.

Helpful tech

There's no excuse for ever being out of power. This handy backup doesn't just store 10,000mAh of juice to help run lights or slumping devices; the high-efficiency solar cells also convert an industry-leading 25 percent of solar energy into its power stores, so Dad's always got a source of ready power at a moment's notice.

It's not only a Bluetooth-enabled speaker so Dad can rock all his favorite songs. It's also a cool little light source, emitting a candle-like flicker while the music plays. And it has some life to it as well, offering six hours of playtime on a single charge.

This weather alert radio is built for that disaster situation Dad is always worried about. The radio digitally tunes to AM/FM, SAME, and NOAA signals for the latest updates, while it's also packing an LED flashlight, a red emergency beacon, and even Bluetooth connectivity so he's ready for any situation. It's also solar-powered and capable of running, then recharging virtually anywhere.

Flashlights and headlamps

While this slim-bodied flashlight can charge via USB, it also sports an integrated solar cell to recharge right from the sun's rays. Use it as a flashlight, a lantern, a warning light, or even a power bank, this multifunctional, weather-resistant lamp can handle it all. There's also a magnetic back so it can be attached to a metallic surface and let Dad go hands-free.

The Blue Max can throw some serious light, with three different brightness settings that can ratchet up to 590 lumens and cast a beam of almost 1,400 feet. Waterproof and impact-resistant for drops of up to 30 feet, this LED light is a boomer that even includes a tactical bezel for self-defense just in case.

If Dad really wants to feel like he's got pro-grade tactical equipment, this swivel-headed LED light that rotates up to 90 degrees definitely feels legit. This model features five different brightness modes, a lock mode that prevents accidental turn-ons and preserves the battery, as well as an intelligent memory circuit that actually remembers the last brightness setting Dad used.

Flashlights generally throw a tight beam, but this 300 lumens headlamp fully blankets your surroundings in light. This LED light casts a 210-degree arc of light over your area, all in an ultra-lightweight design that's weatherproof and recharges easily via USB.

For full hands-free lighting, this headlamp with four different lighting settings can handle any situation. From a white high 170 lumens to a 20 lumens soft glow, and sporting a stable or flashing red light for emergencies, this palm-sized rig is great for Dads that bike, jog, or hike in those twilight hours.

With a 4.6 out of 5 star Amazon review rating, this is one of the premier triple headlamps available. The Bold-S serves up a brilliant 1080 lumens of light across four different settings, all with a 90-degree range of motion so Dad can see both short distances and off into the distance easily.

Cooking and food storage

This GoSun unit is both portable and powerful, converting 80 percent of the sun's ray into heat that can cook most meals in just 20 to 30 minutes. Weighing only 2 lbs., this handy unit can reach temperatures of 550 degrees as it bakes, roasts, steams, and boils even when it's cold and cloudy outside.

Unlike traditional charcoal grills, the Homping expels 90 percent less smoke while only using about eight briquettes per hour. The electric fan handles heat control while the food cooks, and it even has a safe-touch design so you can move it around easily without burning your hands, even while in use.

Now this is how you start a fire. Perfect for survival situations, camping, fire pits, and more, these starters burn at 750° for up to 10 minutes to make sure Dad's fire really catches. This pack includes 144 packages of non-combustible, waterproof, weather-resistant materials ready to sit on a shelf for up to 30 years before they're used.

With a 30-quart capacity, this heavy-duty cool storage unit can keep ice from 5 to 7 days under 77℉ or even 3 days in up to 100℉ weather. Dad can still enjoy a cold one deep into his holiday weekend, long after regular coolers gave up and turned everything into a soggy mess.

This cooler is so cool that it doesn't even need ice. Using solar energy, this cooler maintains temperature for up to 14 hours, keeping Dad's favorite snacks and beverages cold, frozen, dry, and organized, all without carting ice around. And it's got a built-in power bank to charge up dying phones, tablets, laptops, and more.

