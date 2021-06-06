Save an extra 20% on wallets and multitools for Father's Day

Let's just get this out of the way first. We know giving a wallet or a keychain to your dad on Father's Day probably instinctively feels like a failure. You couldn't come up with something better so you just settled for a cheap, crummy, obvious gift idea like a wallet. While you understand the impulse, pump the brakes just a little. This collection of wallets, keychains, and multi-tools are nobody's backup gift idea. In fact, there are probably a whole bunch of dads who would be doing backflips at the thought of getting some of these items on their big day.

Wallets

At less than a quarter of an inch thick, there are no wallets slimmer than this organizer that can hold up to 12 cards while keeping your cash secure in the attached money clip. And with RFID blocking, it defends against wireless card theft as well. And speaking of defense, it's pure copper, an immediate germ killer that eliminates bacteria, viruses, and other airborne nasties on contact.

Funded by Kickstarter support, this is the world's first wallet with its own fingerprint reader. Dad can store up to 20 different fingerprint patterns inside — and if somebody isn't authorized, the Cashew doesn't open. Not only that, but the integrated Bluetooth connection to a phone makes sure never gets lost thanks to alerts, which can also warn if someone tampers with the Cashew.

It looks more like a phone than a wallet, but the Zenlet is very good at its job. With a slide, the aluminum casing shifts aside to offer easy access to up to 12 cards and other compartments inside. This slim accessory is also RFID-secured, splash-proof, and has a slot for an IC card so Dad can make tap-and-pay payments without ever opening the wallet.

Multitools

Compact, lightweight, and durable, this key-shaped multitool has endless abilities. The scoring tip and serrated edge can cut and scrape, the wrench fits can handle six different sizes, it tightens screws, and it can serve as a ruler, can opener, file, or wire stripper too. And wait, you can smoke with this too?!

This on-the-fly handle packs in 12 distinct Allen, Torx, flathead, and Phillips bits for tackling all types of repairs fast. Bits snap into place in this heavy-duty steel core tool thanks to a powerful N52 magnet and the extender can even help Dad get tough to reach screws. The M.250 has a removable case with a belt clip and it's TSA-compliant, so it can go with Dad virtually anywhere.

With an elegant double butterfly design, this stainless steel beast is loaded for any job. Featuring needle nose pliers, a knife, a can opener, a wire cutter, and more, this compact tool is the perfect EDC for any outdoor adventure. And Dad will barely even realize he's carrying it too.

They call the BitzBlade the last tool you'll ever need — and Dad will likely agree once he gets his hands on it. The BitzBlade 2.0 is sporting a whopping 26 different features including everything from an LED light and a bottle opener to a prybar and a window breaker. And at only 6 inches long, it's compact enough to fit in any pocket, bag, or pouch for whenever it's needed.

They call it a cyclist card because this ultra-durable steel multitool is made to get any rider out of trouble in a hurry. Whether you're battling a wobbly seat, bent brakes, or a wonky pedal, it's a safe bet that one of this card's 43 documented functions can help save the day. And it can slip right into Dad's wallet, just like a card.

Pens

Both varieties of the Omega line of quality pens offer up an alternative to messy ink. Each features an anodized aluminum body and an AXL-METAL tip that actually deposes bits of smudge-free, erase-free metal on your page for a permanent sharp line. And these pens never need sharpening and never run out of material. You can outfit Dad with a slimmer AXL model that weighs in at less than an ounce, or you can go with the slightly bulkier Omega 2.0 ($23.99 after code WELOVEDAD; originally $41) to help fill out Dad's hand a little.

The Tactiv from KeySmart does have ink, but it's waterproof. No, seriously … the pressured ink lets users write in any direction, in the most extreme temperatures, and even in the rain. Crafted from aircraft-grade aluminum with a stainless steel clip and a copper ink cartridge, this is not a pen Dad will leave at the bank or let someone walk off with.

The Italians know style, so you could probably have expected this collaboration between Italian design firms Napkin and Pininfarina would look both modern and classic at the same time. Tipped with a patented metal alloy in an aluminum shell with a cool wood inset, this pen doesn't need ink, lead, or graphite, and Dad will have an incredibly cool pen he can use virtually forever.

Keyholders

Jangling keys will never be a problem again with these KeySmart organizers. Each can hold up to 14 keys in its tight, organized grip that can slip into a pocket easily. They also come with the Tile smart locator system, so Dad can use his phone to track his missing keys anywhere they were left. Or he can hit the button on the KeySmart to make his lost phone ring. Perfect!

Plus, if Dad's a Trekkie, you can get the KeySmart Pro in a pair of Star Trek-inspired designs ($39.99 after code WELOVEDAD; originally $59), one for Classic Trek or another for Star Trek: The Next Generation.

Of course, sometimes Dad REALLY needs a hand, so there's also the Max edition, with twice the battery life, twice the ringtone volume, and twice the Bluetooth range. It's also rocking Tile tracking technology, a thermoband to charge up the Max, and a built-in LED flashlight so Dad will always be able to see his keys, even in the dark.

