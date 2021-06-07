South Korean designers LEJE created these curious jeans that look like you're wearing a glitch in the matrix. The style above are called "Slash" Jeans while the below are dubbed "L" Pants. It is not cheap to wear designer glitch garments though. Each pair is around $500/each.
Jeans that look like you're wearing a glitch in the matrix
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- design
- fashion
- optical illusions
- style
Siteless is a book of architectural inspiration
One of my friends gave me a copy of the book, Siteless: 1001 Building Forms by François Blanciak as a gift a few years ago, and I use it often for reference images and inspiration for my drawings. Although I'm not an architect and this is an architecture-inspired book, the forms in it are great… READ THE REST
In 1949, the British Interplanetary Society designed a far-out spacesuit. Recently, a museum had it made for real.
In the 1940s, the British Interplanetary Society—a fantastic club of space geeks that included Arthur C. Clarke—drafted up detailed plans for space missions of all kinds, including a trip to the moon. After World War II ended, BIS member Harry Ross pushed ahead on a lunar spacesuit design and drafted artist Ralph Smith to create… READ THE REST
For sale: Darth Vader helmet house in Houston
When Dr. Jean Cukier decided to build his dream house in Houston, Texas, he grabbed a piece of paper and drew it himself. Cukier loved Star Wars so he took architectural inspiration from Darth Vader's helmet. The 7,000 square-foot, four bedroom/five bath home is now for sale for $4.3 million. No word on whether it… READ THE REST
The Simple One-Hitter and Dugout make quick, on-the-go smoking easier than ever
It's a new day for herb smoking. Nobody wants to just carry around a dirty, smelly old pipe anymore. Now that quick hit pipes are everywhere, smokers are looking for subtle, compact, yet efficient means of getting their smoke on that also look upscale and respectable. The Simple One-Hitter and Dugout tandem are a decidedly… READ THE REST
Save an extra 20% on wallets and multitools for Father's Day
Let's just get this out of the way first. We know giving a wallet or a keychain to your dad on Father's Day probably instinctively feels like a failure. You couldn't come up with something better so you just settled for a cheap, crummy, obvious gift idea like a wallet. While you understand the impulse, pump… READ THE REST
Get Dad ready for the outdoors with 20 Father's Day deals on essential camping items
Between Father's Day, the start of summer travel season, and the loosening of COVID restrictions, this moment couldn't be more perfectly suited to outfit Dad for a journey into the great outdoors. If your father is an adventurous soul, then he likely has many pieces of critical equipment and fun accessories for making his wilderness… READ THE REST