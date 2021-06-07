Jumpstart a graphic design career with this 12-course Adobe CC deep dive

The Adobe Creative Cloud can do just about anything in the realm of digital creation. With all that artistic power, it's not uncommon for new users to feel overwhelmed by that embarrassment of creative riches. For those looking to handle everything from simple design projects like creating a new logo or making a web page all the way up to those eyeing graphic design as a possible career, Adobe CC is a tool worth knowing well.

The training in The 2021 Ultimate Adobe Designers Bundle can educate students to mastery, illustrating how to use the abilities of this stacked app collection to do all the basic and even advanced digital art projects using images, vector graphics, web design, and more.

The bundle features 12 courses including more than 42 hours of instruction in using some of Adobe CC's most prominent graphics apps. The training begins with understanding the basics; a trio of courses — Adobe Photoshop CC: Complete Beginner to Advanced Training, Adobe Lightroom Classic CC Masterclass: Beginner to Expert, and InDesign CC Essentials for Beginners: Basics and Tricks — set the stage, using activities to walk novice users through must-have skills in all three of these foundational image editing and digital publishing apps.

For those interested in web or app design, the Learn User Experience Design from A-Z: Adobe XD UI/UX Design and App Icon Creation and Basics of UI-UX Design take on those topics head-on, explaining the UI and UX design approaches, how to create a UX/UI usability report to judge that balance and everything it takes to design and build a website from scratch using Adobe XD.

With the fundamentals in place, a handful of additional courses put that learning into practice, with five specific projects that explore a student's understanding of design principles and the Adobe CC apps themselves. Projects like designing a productivity journal for an iPad, a motivational watch face for an Apple Watch, or personalized merch using Photoshop outline valuable skills that can then be applied to all of your own work. This collection even includes a pair of courses in using one of Adobe CC's key vector graphics competitor apps, Serif's Affinity Designer.

The 2021 Ultimate Adobe Designers Bundle includes all the graphic design training to get started, and it's on sale now for less than $4 per course at just $44.99.

Prices subject to change.