TikToker Need4zcars placed a Hot Wheels car on the windshield of a parked car of the same color, make, and model and waited for the driver to return. When the driver spotted it he was so happy he started dancing in the street.
Toktoker delights driver with secret gift of a Hot Wheels model matching his car
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- hot wheels
How a GM designer who made a crazy custom pickup became a Hot Wheels designer
In the 1960s Harry Bentley Bradley went straight from Pratt to GM, where he worked as a designer. He moonlighted as a hot rod customizer. In 1967 he modified a stock Dodge pickup into something else entirely, dubbed the Deora. The next year, Bradley moved to California and took a job at Mattel to design… READ THE REST
Video: This 10-loop Hot Wheels track is dizzying when seen from a GoPro
Although the official Guinness World Record for the most loop-the-loops in a Hot Wheels track is 8 (achieved by John Flanagan of Louisiana in Oct 2020), here's an amazing 10 loops that a toy car successfully speeds through. It's especially cool to watch from the attached GoPro, which is almost motion sickness-inducing. READ THE REST
Hot Wheels Camaro valued at the same price as four real Camaros
Esteemed toy collector Joel Magee of Pawn Stars fame has acquired a prototype of an original Hot Wheels Camaro that was part of the 1968 "Sweet 16" series of the first Hot Wheels cars. Magee says the Camaro is valued at US$100,000 although, in reality, it is only worth whatever someone will pay for it.… READ THE REST
Save over $175 on this extended pop-up car tent for Father's Day
The road beckons. By this point in June, especially following the past year, it's practically calling out your name We're all itching to get out of our houses and go somewhere. In many cases, that can even mean just getting in the car and driving. But sometimes, you might not even know where you're driving to,… READ THE REST
Python may be the No.1 coding language soon. These courses can help you master it
There's a case to be made that after 50 years of coding creation and innovation, programmers have finally found consensus on the single coding language that will one day rule them all: Python. From hardcore data scientists to novice first-timers, Python's easy-to-learn and highly adaptable roots have spread into and become the center of virtually all… READ THE REST
Jumpstart a graphic design career with this 12-course Adobe CC deep dive
The Adobe Creative Cloud can do just about anything in the realm of digital creation. With all that artistic power, it's not uncommon for new users to feel overwhelmed by that embarrassment of creative riches. For those looking to handle everything from simple design projects like creating a new logo or making a web page all… READ THE REST