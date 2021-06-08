Toktoker delights driver with secret gift of a Hot Wheels model matching his car

Mark Frauenfelder
TikToker Need4zcars placed a Hot Wheels car on the windshield of a parked car of the same color, make, and model and waited for the driver to return. When the driver spotted it he was so happy he started dancing in the street.