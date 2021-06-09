The Playdate (previously at BB), a handheld game console from Panic and Teenage Engineering sporting a 1-bit display and a hand crank, will be available for preorder in July. Also announced was a dock for the Playdate that makes it look like a cute little old-timey television set, and 21 of the launch-season games coming this summer. [The Verge]
Playdate, adorable 1-bit handheld game console, available for preorder next month
