Playdate, adorable 1-bit handheld game console, available for preorder next month

Rob Beschizza
The Playdate in its dock. Photo via The Verge

The Playdate (previously at BB), a handheld game console from Panic and Teenage Engineering sporting a 1-bit display and a hand crank, will be available for preorder in July. Also announced was a dock for the Playdate that makes it look like a cute little old-timey television set, and 21 of the launch-season games coming this summer. [The Verge]