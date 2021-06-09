These Ergopixel microphones can improve any podcast, stream, or Zoom meeting

For a majority of online users, video is king. The quality and impact of a strong visual can make all the difference. But once you couple that fantastic video clip with inferior audio, everything falls apart. A Hollywood-caliber film with horrible audio becomes almost unwatchable. Even on a video conferencing call, users can get away with all manner of choppy, fuzzy, blurry, or poorly lit camera quality, but if you can't make out more than every third word they're saying, it's a dealbreaker.

Audio quality matters a lot — and it really doesn't take much to elevate your videos or live streams significantly over that tinny little mic built into your device or laptop. For example, Ergopixel has been crafting a line of high-quality recording caliber microphones that can offer a huge difference over those inferior substitutes. Just plugging one of these bad boys into your laptop, smartphone, tablet or other recording devices will instantly raise the game for your podcast, gaming stream, karaoke, and more.

Ergopixel's introductory mic model packs more than enough horsepower to produce punchy sound for virtually any audio project. From chatting with friends over a video stream to doing professional-grade voice work, this condenser mic creates high-quality recordings with clear vocals, while the noise-canceling abilities focus on noise in front of the mic, dramatically impacting the sound.

With a frequency response of 20Hz-20kHz, this USB-powered mic also comes with a detachable tripod, a shockproof skid stand, and pop filter as well as the ability for multiple adjustable angles and a surprisingly easy setup.

The Ergopixel Studio Microphone raises the game by offering a truly omnidirectional recording experience. With that component, you can record group situations like a multi-person podcast or a meeting and make sure every voice is clearly captured.

It also features a classic microphone look, especially when used with the built-in desktop tripod stand, which also makes adjusting for the best recording angles simple. Coupled with the compact footprint and the all-new aesthetic that fits perfectly on any desktop, this is a mic that actually looks as great on cam as it sounds.

Finally, the Ergopixel Uni-Directional Stream Microphone is the mic of choice if you're serious about high-quality sound. This all-in-one mic solution for gaming, streaming, podcasting, and more keeps the added features of an XLR setup like gain control, instant mute, and live monitoring) while delivering a 40Hz to 20kHz frequency response and 85dB SNR for well-rounded sound with a silky smooth tone for nearly any situation.

And it'll sound great from any direction too, with the on-board unidirectional polar pattern that opens up the mic for full 360-degree recording when you've got sound coming from every direction and you don't want to miss a thing.

