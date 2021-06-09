Watch: anti-vaccine crank tells public meeting that vaccines cause cutlery to stick to your head

In the footage below, Dr. Sherri Tenpenny, an anti-vaxxer posing as an "expert" for the Ohio House Health Committee, claims that vaccines cause cutlery and other metallic items to stick to one's head.

OHIO: Anti-vaccine *expert* witness claims vaccine causes forks and keys to stick to your forehead and it's linked to 5G network towers…. Up there trying to out-Tennessee us! 😵‍💫🥴 pic.twitter.com/GdbQZHrdLv — The Tennessee Holler (@TheTNHoller) June 8, 2021

"I'm sure you've seen the pictures all over the internet of people who have had these shots and now they're magnetized. They can put a key on their forehead. It sticks. They can put spoons and forks all over them and they can stick, because now we think that there's a metal piece to that. There's been people who have long suspected that there's been some sort of an interface, 'yet to be defined' interface, between what's being injected in these shots and all of the 5G towers."

What's interesting about this particular claim is that it's a classic folk magic trick that people play on themselves inadvertantly—and one another intentionally. As a result, it crops up a lot with naive hucksters who don't know that given a dusting of cornstarch or talc, the game is up.

Tenpenny is an osteopath, not an M.D., but you might yet be wondering why someone who spent years learning about the human body can think these things.