Watch: anti-vaccine crank tells public meeting that vaccines cause cutlery to stick to your head

In the footage below, Dr. Sherri Tenpenny, an anti-vaxxer posing as an "expert" for the Ohio House Health Committee, claims that vaccines cause cutlery and other metallic items to stick to one's head.
"I'm sure you've seen the pictures all over the internet of people who have had these shots and now they're magnetized. They can put a key on their forehead. It sticks. They can put spoons and forks all over them and they can stick, because now we think that there's a metal piece to that. There's been people who have long suspected that there's been some sort of an interface, 'yet to be defined' interface, between what's being injected in these shots and all of the 5G towers."
What's interesting about this particular claim is that it's a classic folk magic trick that people play on themselves inadvertantly—and one another intentionally. As a result, it crops up a lot with naive hucksters who don't know that given a dusting of cornstarch or talc, the game is up.
Tenpenny is an osteopath, not an M.D., but you might yet be wondering why someone who spent years learning about the human body can think these things.
Since 2017, Tenpenny and her business partner, Matthew Hunt, have taught a six-week, $623 course titled "Mastering Vaccine Info Boot Camp" designed to "sow seeds of doubt" regarding public health information. During the course, Tenpenny explains her views on the immune system and vaccines, and Hunt instructs participants on how best to use persuasion tactics in conversation to communicate the information. … Tenpenny promotes anti-vaccination videos sold by Ty and Charlene Bollinger and receives a commission whenever her referrals result in a sale, a practice known as affiliate marketing. Despite her prolific promotion of disinformation, her Tenpenny Integrative Medical Center received a federal loan of $72,000 as part of the Paycheck Protection Program during the pandemic.