Pre-release bug montage of Cyberpunk 2077 not unusual in game business

The epic open-world adventure Cyberpunk 2077 was released late last year in rough shape, packed with bugs and incomplete features. On PC it was mostly fine after a few patches, but console gamers got shafted. This week a pre-release internal montage of bugs leaked, showing that CDProjekt Red knew how bad things were. But here's a counterpoint: such videos are often made, and bugs papered-over hastily for release dates are hardly a rarity in the game business.

Come for the bugs, stay for the skullcrushing recorder-flute cover of the Cyberpunk 2077 theme tune.