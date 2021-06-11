Now that's a real doozy!

This 1935 Duesenberg is awfully fancy looking, but the word doozy pre-dates the short lived line of automobiles.

Once the car to be seen in, now largely forgotten, the Duesenberg Motor Company existed from 1913 to 1937. Known for stylish, well-engineered cars, before everyone had to be seen in a Prius, or a Tesla, the car to been seen in was a Duesenberg.

