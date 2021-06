This Raspberry Pi 4 Case from Akasa has a fully-extruded three-dimensional maze on it. The product description boasts of all the other features—silent fanless operation, programmable button, WiFi window, GPIO access, thermal gap filler, nice rubber feet—but says nothing about the maze. [via Foone]

Jasper Lope writes: "This is terrible as a heatsink because the heat will get lost in the maze and be unable to escape."