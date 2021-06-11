Watch: Caitlyn Jenner won't say whether she thinks Biden won the election

In yesterday's episode of The View, California gubernatorial candidate Caitlyn Jenner managed to dodge every question asked of her. She also refused to say whether or not Biden was elected president.

Joy Behar: I want to ask you something before we go because we're out of time, something that's important for me to know you say that you're a Republican. And I'm just wondering, because a lot of Republicans in this country believe that Donald Trump won the election and not Joe Biden. Are you one of those people, one of those Republicans?

Jenner: I'm not going to get into that. That election is over with. I think Donald Trump did do some good things. And what I liked about Donald Trump is he was a disrupter…

Behar interrupts: But did he win?

Jenner: … but he was a disrupter when he was president, I want to do the same thing. I want to go in and be a thoughtful disrupter in Sacramento. We need to change the system. And I want to change that system for the positive.

