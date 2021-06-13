How to make beef short ribs on a bullet smoker

I have learned a lot watching T-ROY Cooks youtube channel on barbecue.

A super friendly dude next door kind of guy, who feels the need to explain that he is drinking responsibly as he cooks, T-Roy keeps things simple and never sweats it when things aren't going exactly to plan. He is also friends, it seems, with half the You-Tube BBQ vloggers and if he doesn't know how to do something, or just thinks a pal does it interestingly different, he frequently features them.

Here T-Roy explains beef short ribs, which I have made several times, and have occasionally turned out too chewy for my liking. T-Roy is using a Weber Smokey Mountain for this cook, which I also have, but his cooking tips are good for just about pit and he seems to have every model ever made of every bbq in his yard.

T-Roy is certainly a trusted resource for me.