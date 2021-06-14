Anti-vaxxers are destroying restaurant's ratings on Yelp

Bars and restaurants that won't allow unvaccinated people to go inside are getting punished by anti-vaxxers who are leaving one-star reviews on Yelp and Google, reports MIT Technology Review. And for some reason, Yelp and Google aren't doing much to fight back against the weaponization of their review portals.

These spam one-star reviews can be extremely damaging. The default mode for viewing reviews is in chronological order, from newest to oldest, which means a spam attack places fake reviews up top, making the most recent reviews that much more influential if you're the victim of a concerted campaign.

While some companies have gotten around this issue on their own sites by verifying that reviewers are actual customers by reaching out to them via email and matching them with what they have on file, industry-leading platforms like Yelp and Google let anyone rate and review a business.