Lemons become lemonade when these actors read real-life Yelp reviews. Here's one about a bad chuck-e-cheese experience, and here's one about a man stuck in his hotel room with a gnarly case of food poisoning. These negative yelp reviews become extra hilarious when read in serious voices paired with dramatic background music. I can't get enough!
Actors read angry Yelp reviews in these hilarious videos
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- Funny
- video
- yelp
25 Furbies in conversation
If you've ever had multiple furbies in your home, you've probably had a chuckle watching them speak gibberish to each other. The silliness of furbies talking to each other is taken to a whole new level in this conversation between 25 Furbies. The way they're all sitting in a giant circle makes it look like… READ THE REST
Mr. Cherry holds the world record for most nuts crushed in a minute by sitting on them
Mr. Cherry holds the world record for most nuts crushed in a minute by sitting on them. Cherry is a Japanese comedian who currently holds 26 Guinness world records in total. A few of his records include most dried peas moved using a straw in 30 seconds, longest duration to spin a fidget spinner on… READ THE REST
What did people in the Middle Ages really find funny?
Turns out, humor has not changed all that much through the ages. Fart jokes, fat shaming and sexual innuendo were just as common in the Middle Ages as they are today. Thumbnail: Screengrab from MedievalMadness on YouTube. READ THE REST
This AI-powered speech engine creates realistic voiceovers in minutes
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. Are you tired of hearing that robotic, grating TikTok voice on just about every video you come across online? Have you wasted time and money on professional voiceovers that aren't up to snuff?… READ THE REST
Immerse yourself in music-making with $36 off this hip-hop beat library
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. Hobbies that don't include a hefty price tag are hard to come by, so you might find yourself bored most days doing god knows what on that laptop. What makes boredom even… READ THE REST
Want to showcase how much your pet means to you? PupRing is offering $35 vouchers for $5 off!
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. Is there any bond deeper than the one between us and our pets? Of course, pet parents know an animal is a special member of the household, but sometimes, we wish there… READ THE REST