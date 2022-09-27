Actors read angry Yelp reviews in these hilarious videos

Popkin

Lemons become lemonade when these actors read real-life Yelp reviews. Here's one about a bad chuck-e-cheese experience, and here's one about a man stuck in his hotel room with a gnarly case of food poisoning. These negative yelp reviews become extra hilarious when read in serious voices paired with dramatic background music. I can't get enough!