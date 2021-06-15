The FlashBooth 2.0 is a portable studio for shooting beautiful product images in seconds

It seems like the easiest project you could conceive. Just take a picture of a watch, or a baseball card, or a hamburger so you can put it up on your website and try to sell it. Now … ask any small business owner, eBay seller, or any of the thousands of online retailers about how easy it is to snap a professional-grade product image. The reality is that taking fantastic product pictures is tricky business, impacted by lighting, exposure, background, and more.

What you need is a photo studio. But since most of us don't have a photo studio set up in our home or office, the next best thing is your own portable photo studio, preferably one that can be ready to shoot in seconds. The FlashBooth 2.0 Portable Photo Studio is a fast, easy way to capture images that look like an expert shot it.

The FlashBooth itself is basically just a box. However, it's designed to help take fantastic pictures. With a simple assembly process that requires no more than 10 seconds, this cube is about 9 inches squared, perfectly sized for small objects, including jewelry, gadgets, small collectibles, and more.

But the FlashBooth 2.0 is a lot more than just a box when you check out the pair of LED lighting panels inside. The panels pump out bright white light, eliminating any unwanted shadows or odd reflections and offering brilliant shooting options with no additional lighting needed.

The whole thing runs off an easy, USB-fed power supply with a pair of shooting angles from the top and side to capture your subject at its best. And in case you get bored shooting against the empty white background, photogs can change things up with any of the six included backgrounds to shift your color to green, red, black, and more.

With all this precision lighting, all it takes is a smartphone to have an image ready for inclusion on a website or in a catalog with no need for photo editing. Regularly $96, the FlashBooth 2.0 Portable Photo Studio is now on sale at almost two-thirds off, available for just $32.99 while this deal lasts.

Prices subject to change.