User u/PotatoesAndChill has what most people would consider some unwelcome guests in their attic: a hornet's nest. Watch, and be amazed (and potentially nauseated) as the nest's caretaker checks on its squirming, pulsating larvae.
Watch: A hornet tending to larvae in someone's attic
