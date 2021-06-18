This canopy tent assembles in minutes and protects the entire family

Everybody wants to enjoy the summer sun. But nobody wants to bake, so you bring an umbrella to provide a little shade. That's fine if there is one or maybe even two of you seeking protection. But if you've got more people, or even a couple of kids jockeying for position, one umbrella isn't gonna cut it — and you need to start looking for some heavier artillery.

Sure, single-person popup shelters have their uses, but the Family Beach Sun Shade Canopy Tent from Red Suricata has that extra shade you're looking for, a portable construct that's easy to carry and assemble while providing sun coverage for an entire family. And right now, it's available from the Boing Boing Store at a price that even knocks out Amazon, just $175.99.

This high-quality canopy fashioned from water-repellent fabric stretches over 90 sq. ft. with coverage rated as UPF50 sun protection, screening out up to 98 percent of direct UV sunlight. Meanwhile, this tent has been tailored specifically for use on sandy beach areas — and this kit includes everything needed to get this robust sun guard up and structurally sound quickly. In fact, one person can easily get this canopy erected in under 15 minutes.

Just stretch your covering, fill the sandbags, screw in the anchors engineered for use in the sand, piece together the folding extra-light aluminum poles, then raise the canopy. Even if you aren't on the beach, the set also comes with more traditional tent pegs for added stability when you're on more solid ground. It's even got an aluminum mini shovel to fill your sandbags, a pair of towel hooks for hanging wet towels or suits, as well as a cup holder for a tasty beverage.

The entire set fits into a convenient zippered carry bag that weighs less than 8 lbs., which even makes it simple to fit in a suitcase or carry-on bag for air travel. Coupled with the convenience and portability, the massive shade thrown by this tent will be the envy of the beach — and will give your entire group space to really spread out and enjoy your day.

With a respectable 4.3 out of 5-star rating among more than 1,200 Amazon reviewers, the Red Suricata Family Beach Sun Shade Canopy Tent is also on sale now at prices even lower than you'll find on Amazon. Shoppers can choose from 8 different striking colors and get one for almost $15 off, down to just $175.99.

Prices subject to change.