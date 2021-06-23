A diner in New Hampshire spent $37.93 on bar food, then left a $16,000 tip

A customer sitting at an outdoor bar in New Hampshire ordered fried pickles, chili dogs, and cocktails for a total of $37.93. He then tipped the staff $16,000. "Don't spend it all in one place," he joked.

At first the owner of Stumble Inn Bar and Grill thought it was joke. Then one of the servers asked the customer, "Oh my god, is this seriously real?"

The customer, who wants to remain anonymous, said it was real and that he wanted the servers – who share all the tips – to have it. They decided to also share it with the workers in the kitchen.

The customer has returned to the restaurant since his generous gift, but this time left a traditional tip.

Via AP