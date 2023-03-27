Awe makes for kind and generous kids, study shows

Experiencing art can make kids kinder and more empathetic, according to a study published in Psychological Science. The study shows that experiencing awe, which can be brought on by viewing art, can make children more generous.

In the study, children who watched awe-inspiring movie clips were more likely to donate items to a food drive for needy families and to donate their museum tickets to a refugee family compared to those who watched joyful or neutral clips. The study suggests that experiencing awe is an aesthetic and moral emotion that can make children more prosocial.

Inc. suggests bringing children to art museums as one way to evoke awe in them: