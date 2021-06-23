A high school coach was fired after his basketball team threw tortillas at Latino rival team

A high school basketball coach in Coronado, California was fired after his predominately white team threw tortillas at their rivals from a mostly Latino school. As his students hurled tortillas at players from Orange Glen High School of Escondido, Coach JD Laaperi, from Coronado High School, acted like a sour sport – even though his team had won – shouting "expletives" at the opposing team, according to HuffPost. As the tortillas were flying, at least one student was screaming "racists!" as can be heard in the video below.

From HuffPost:

The Coronado Unified School Board voted 5-0 in a closed session to release JD Laaperi of Coronado High School and also discussed but didn't take action on student discipline, the San Diego Union-Tribune reported.

Witnesses alleged that Laaperi shouted expletives at an Orange Glen coach, saying, "Get your kids and get the (expletive) out of here," the Union-Tribune said.

Video shared on social media then showed at least two Coronado students throwing tortillas into the air toward the other team.

Coronado Unified School District Superintendent Karl Mueller issued a public message of apology Sunday that called the act "reprehensible."