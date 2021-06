Netflix will screen a new show, Sexy Beasts, where singles date while covered in high-end prosthetic makeup that conceals their true appearance and makes them look like animals and monsters.

Sexy Beasts is a new dating show where real-life singles sport elaborate makeup and prosthetics to put true blind-date chemistry to the test. pic.twitter.com/ES7pkvWTOM — Netflix (@netflix) June 23, 2021

I feel like the premise of the show, even on its own terms, is undermined because all the contestants will be screened for attractiveness. Which is to say that the masks won't hide any surprises.

However, I do have a suggestion for a better title for the show: "Yiff You Don't Know Me by Now"