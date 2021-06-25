This art instruction collection can help young artists master comic book art styles

In this hyper-adrenalized age of Marvel and manga, there's a good chance there's a kid in your life who's a big-time comics fan. And often, that obsession prompts plenty of youngsters to pick up a pencil or pen and start drawing their own versions of Batman, Spider-Man, or Naruto.

Some of those kids are gonna be good. And a few are gonna be really, really good. But while the popularity of Marvel movies and anime has put these mediums on the map, there's still some snobbishness in formal art training about "kid stuff."

The 2021 Complete Character Art Academy Drawing Bundle puts all the highfalutin ideas of art to the side with training that centers on what matters most to these creators-in-the-making: character and world-building.

The collection features seven courses packed with nearly 100 hours of intensive training in how to turn a character idea into a fleshed-out, fully rendered icon. It starts with an anatomy course, making sure young artists have a full grasp of the human form starting from the skeleton, where all those exaggerated muscle groups will soon attach.

Next, the core of this package is a three-course deep-dive centered specifically on character drawing. Throughout this training, Scott Harris — illustrator, painter, and art director of the DAS: School of Art and Design — leads the coursework that explores everything budding artists need to know, whether they're absolute beginners or already reaching the intermediate level.

From core fundamentals for drawing and sketching characters to drawing the tough spots like lips, eyes, faces, and more, from digitally painting, coloring, or even using professional quality Copic markers, these courses cover it all.

There's also an Anime and Manga Character Drawing Course, which helps adapt those character rules to the hyper-stylized, almost surreal world of anime and manga.

Finally, while you can still focus on characters and superheroics, there's still a world that needs creating — and that requires many of those traditional lessons that all artists need. The Complete Environment Drawing Course explains how to draw landscapes, scenes, environments, and interiors like a pro — and even how to tackle true perspective without fear. There's even a course here on how to do all of that digitally, drawing and painting on an iPad.

You can get The 2021 Complete Character Art Academy Drawing Bundle for your favorite young artists now on sale at over 90 percent off the regular price.

