On Twitter, Tom McKay noted that "I was not aware this is a genre", the genre being camouflage formalwear. McKay offered examples from My Tuxedo Catalog and camo FORMAL, which appears to be the epicenter of the fashion. Other shops include The Formal Sportsman & More and Just Camo.

Realtree is so déclassé. Only M81 Woodland camo for MY tuxedo.