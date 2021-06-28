There is nothing you can't buy in camo

To follow up my earlier post today about camo tuxedos, All Camo All The Time is a deceased tumblr collecting examples of random objects offered in camouflage for no tactical reason. Tim Calvin operated the site until it became clear the task of cataloguing such items would be endless. I note that an Amazon search alone now suggests one could live one's entire life without ever looking at or interacting with something that was not camo.

The oddest item? In terms of existential discordance, a camo alarm is surely it, though camouflage dildos run a close second.