"Stain stonewashed" jeans look like you peed yourself

Accident prone? Gentlemen, don't pull out the Depends just yet. Designer brand Jordanluca has made jeans to make pissing your pants fashionable. Their Stain Stonewash Jeans have a big ol' wet-looking stain right at the crotch that makes it look like you didn't bother to unzip to relieve yourself. Why? For the life of me, I couldn't tell you. But they are real and, inexplicably, sold out. I wish I was making this up.

Always remember, no matter how bad you think your idea might be, someone made $813 jeans that look like you wet yourself—and they sold out. [via Neatorama, TMZ]

