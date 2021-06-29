Profile of Kenosha protest killer Kyle Rittenhouse

Read Paige Williams' excellent profile of Kyle Rittenhouse, the cop-obsessed teenager who took his illegally-owned AR-15 to a protest and killed two people there during a scuffle. Without feeling sympathy for him, it is made unambiguously clear that Rittenhouse have been grifted to the bone by the right-wing culture warriors who latched onto him, set up shady fundraisers in his name, and posed him with white supremacists and proud boys. They not only looted his supporters, but have vastly complicated his forthcoming legal defense.

Rittenhouse is now an Andrew Yang supporter.