These DIY building block drones are fun to fly and even more fun to design

The DIY Building Block Drones are made for those super-analytical young aeronautics thinkers. Each of these kits includes an assortment of parts for building a flying or even driving machine. And while there's one assembly plan that constructs the "standard" drone configuration, the pieces can actually be put together with a handful of variations.

Some will employ the right mix of aerodynamics, weight distribution, and other physical laws to make it into the air. Others won't. The real joy is in finding that sweet spot with this LEGO-type building project. And since these pieces are compatible with most major building block types, there are loads of versatility to even the most unusual drone builds.

While the STEM learning opportunities here are obvious, it isn't all just about learning. These fliers are also a tremendous amount of fun. Based around a six-axis gyro, this craft has digital proportional control, which allows for precise flying through even the toughest of spaces. Even if you're an experienced drone pilot, this craft will give you the chance to truly flex your flying muscle.

Built from crash-resistant plastic incorporating auto-stabilization features, this craft has a flight range of over 240 feet. With 2.4GHz long-range control, flyers can add on a camera to record video in real-time, gather data, and even give you a birds-eye view of a pinball museum. And after a recharge via USB, pilots can get in a solid 12 minutes of flight time on a single charge.

Shoppers can choose from five different DIY base models, each with its own unique features and color schemes. But whether you go with the Space Racer or the Heli, the police, fire, or army configurations, the opportunities for virtually endless — and a whole lot of fun.

Each model of the DIY Building Block Drone retails for $40, but right now, they're each 25 percent off, down to just $29.99.

Prices subject to change.