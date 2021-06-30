Fox News fined $1m for "repeated violations" of discrimination and sexual harassment law

Fox News will pay a $1m fine over claims of sexual harassment and discrimination that violated New York City's human rights laws, reports The Daily Beast. The charges stem from anchor Gretchen Carlson's claims against longtime Fox News Chairman and sex pest Roger Ailes.

Among the policy changes required by the Commission, the network has agreed to provide all employees with a clear definition of "retaliation" and training for bystanders to intervene in incidents and to properly report any witnessed misconduct.

Labor lawyer Nancy Erika Smith, who represented former Fox News anchor Gretchen Carlson in the sexual harassment and retaliation lawsuit that cost Ailes his job (and won Carlson a $20 million settlement from Fox News' parent company 21st Century Fox), called the right-leaning cable channel's settlement agreement, especially its admission of guilt, "monumental."