This quadcopter drone with a 1080p cam is a $200 craft on sale for just $99

If you've ever flown a drone, you know how much fun it can be. You also know how little time behind the virtual yoke you need to start imagining what it's like to fly even sturdier, more responsible, more fully-featured drone varieties.

So the real joy comes when one of those next-level drones finds its way down in the introductory drone price range. Take, for instance, the Ninja Dragon J10X WiFi RC Quadcopter Drone, now half off and available at under the century mark at just $99.

Users can immediately feel the craftsmanship when the J10X takes to the skies. This headless 6-axis gyroscopic craft has six different flight channels, allowing pilots to raise, lower, push forward, fall back, go right or left, or just get 360 degrees of rotation to perform virtually any flight maneuver (like tracking a driverless Tesla, for example).

In addition to three flight speeds, flyers also get plenty of use out of features like the high hold mode for locking the ship into a stable flight pattern; and the one-click return feature, which brings the craft tearing back to its launch point instantly with the touch of a button.

The onboard WiFi takes advantage of all those flight options to capture fantastic photos and videos, then transfers that media back to your phone in real-time. And unlike lesser models, the J10X packs a 5MP 1080p camera that's capable of capturing brilliant images, especially when the drone's flight stabilization features kick-in in mid-air. It even has facial recognition capabilities, so it can lock on to a particular person and keep that individual tracked and in focus during your flight.

The craft, also sporting foldable arms and a collapsible fuselage, also makes the most of its 1,800mAh battery, which delivers up to 20 minutes of flight time on a single charge.

Right now, the best part of the Ninja Dragon J10X WiFi RC Quadcopter Drone is its oddly low price, a $199 value now available at half off down to just $99.

Prices subject to change.