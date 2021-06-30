Watch Dave Grohl confess to Pharrell that the Nirvana drumbeats were swiped from disco songs

In this wonderful clip below, Dave Grohl explains to Pharrell that his primary source of rhythmic inspiration for Nirvana's culture-shifting 1991 album Nevermind were disco beats borrowed from the Gap Band, Cameo, and Tony Thompson of Chic.

I love Grohl's wonderful beatboxing of the opening beat to "Smells Like Teen Spirit" which he swiped from the Gap Band's "Burn Rubber On Me" (1980).

"[Tony Thompson] came to my house for a barbecue with somebody," Grohl says. "I was like, 'Man, I just want to thank you because I owe so much, I've been ripping you off my whole life.' And he goes, 'I know.'"