Wiki for a cult '70s TV show that does not exist

Remember that British sci-fi show from the 70s that mixed together paganism, the paranormal and sent it into space? The one whose pure weirdness somehow vaulted it past obvious limitations of budget and casting? You know, that one. Excalibur.

Excalibur is, in fact, an interactive fiction project made by J. J. Guest, G. C. Baccaris, and Duncan Bowsman. It's a detailed "fan wiki" for the eponymous (and fictitious) BBC series, and clicking through it reveals layers of in-show plot summaries, behind-the-scenes cast and crew drama, and a running conflict between the wiki's contributors themselves. Exploring the wiki will slowly unlock new pieces of it, and there's a simple walkthrough on the "Help" page if you happen to get stuck.