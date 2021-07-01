Dim-witted cop admits playing pop music in expectation it will prevent video of him being uploaded

Police officers who don't want their public actions to be posted online have taken to playing pop music in the hopes that it will trigger automated copyright enforcement systems. Here's an officer with the Alameda Sheriff's department, wearing the name badge D. Shelby, who is happy to explain why he whips out Taylor Swift during an interactions with protestors: "I'm playing my music so that you can't post on YouTube."

Alas, it is posted on YouTube, and Sgt. Shelby is today's law enforcement fool.