Apple to stop making iPhone 12 Mini, my favorite model

I bought an iPhone 12 Mini to replace my iPhone 8. The 12 mini is smaller than the 8 but has a larger display, has 5G, and the camera is incredible. But it looks like I'm in the minority — sales of the 12 Mini are so weak that Apple is ceasing production. Once existing inventory is sold, your only option, should you want one, is to buy a used one.

From MacRumors:

The warning signs began when Apple was believed to have shifted production away from the ‌‌iPhone 12 mini‌‌ for the first quarter of 2021, in an effort to combat continuing lead times for the more popular ‌‌iPhone 12 Pro‌‌. Since then, analysis has indicated that the ‌‌‌iPhone 12 mini‌‌‌ suffered from lackluster sales, capturing just six percent of the total ‌‌‌‌iPhone 12‌‌‌‌ sales during the launch period, despite broad satisfaction reported by owners of the smaller device. The ‌iPhone 12 mini‌ also failed to obtain a spot in the top five list of best-selling smartphones earlier this year.

Apple is still expected to unveil an iPhone 13 mini later this year, but rumors suggest that the 5.4-inch model will be discontinued in 2022 in favor of a larger 6.1-inch model.