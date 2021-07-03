Armed with a password manager and VPN, this package can solve your security woes

We all know the dangers of running around without adequate protection shrouding our connection to the web. That problem is only exacerbated when you're also out there with weak passwords and easily compromised defenses. Only 37 percent of Americans use two-factor authentication. Over 66 percent use the same password across multiple accounts, and nearly 60 percent have no system for tracking their passwords beyond their own memory.

Add it all together and you've got a receipt for an absolute security disaster. Users can take a proactive move toward stemming both of these problems once and for all with the resources available in The Lifetime Password Manager and Privacy Subscription Bundle available now. The double-barreled approach to web security is an instant quantum leap forward in protecting all of your vulnerable information when you're online.

It starts with a lifetime subscription to a Sticky Password Premium account, a streamlined system for getting your entire fleet of personal and professional passwords and accounts under control. With Sticky, you create one single master password to remember. Sticky then does the rest, crafting strong, unique, longtail passwords for each and every site you log into and storing them in its own heavily encrypted password vault.

Sticky auto-fills your logins and passwords automatically into recognized sites, so all you have to do is click through. It'll even save details like credit card information and other important personal data to automatically fill it in when you're confronted with a web form. Sticky Password has been around forever. Even after years of stellar performance, PCMag lauds, "new biometric authentication and no‑cloud WiFi sync make it an even better choice."

This collection also includes a lifetime of KeepSolid VPN Unlimited protection as well. Another veteran of the online security game, KeepSolid sports a 10-million customer network, all logging online through KeepSolid's network of more than 400 servers in over 80 locations worldwide.

Web connections remain fully encrypted and entirely untraceable, cloaking your IP address so no one can ever track you or your activities online. With no speed or bandwidth limits, a host of advanced features, and the ability to help users get around geographic restrictions of online content, it's a fantastic answer for anyone who needs extra protection online…which means, everybody.

Both services in The Lifetime Password Manager and Privacy Subscription Bundle would usually cost almost $400, but as part of this package, you can get both now for only $29.99.

Prices subject to change