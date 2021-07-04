These Mobile Pixel screens can turn a laptop into a multi-display power terminal

There are some sure-fire ways to improve your workflow. You can start by cutting down on distractions. You can take regular breaks so you stay sharp. You can organize your time spent on each task and set deadlines with a bit more care. And you can stay out of all those time-destroying meetings.

Another option to consider? How about a second monitor? Microsoft's Research Center found users can improve their productivity by anywhere from 9 to 50 percent just by adding another monitor to their workstation.

If you own a laptop, Mobile Pixel has become a hero for those users with their complete line of second or even third screen arrays that can turn any portable computer into a multi-faced productivity beast.

For those with a standard 12.5-inch laptop screen, the Mobile Pixels Duex Lite is the choice. This lightweight, slim 1080p resolution screen secures behind the laptop's screen and slides out for a second screen display that vastly expands your workspace. It even spins around a full 270 degrees for use as an easy display monitor for presentations.

Mobile Pixel doesn't leave 13.3-inch screen users out of the fun either. The Duex Plus is 30 percent lighter and 40 percent slimmer than the previous Duex model, with an auto-rotation feature that automatically senses its orientation and switches the monitor accordingly. It also works with other portable devices as well, including Nintendo Switch, and Samsung DeX supported devices.

Of course, if two screens are great, aren't three even better? The Trio makes a three-screen array possible with a display that's brighter than the Duex and uses less power. Compatible with any Mac, Linux, Chrome, and Android devices via USB, the Trio only uses one cable for both power and data.

And 15-inch to 15.6-inch laptops don't get left out of the fun either with the Trio Max. Multitasking has never been easier than with this screen (or pair of screens) to truly open up all of your laptop work and turn a portable computer into a mobile workstation.

