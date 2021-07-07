While doing inspections, a steeplejack recently shot this stunning, if not a bit dizzying, selfie video of himself on top of New York's Chrysler Building. It's fun to compare this footage to the brave workers on top of the same building in 1929 (video at bottom of post), when, apparently, safety helmets and harnesses were a mere afterthought.
An inspector takes incredible selfie video on top of the Chrysler Building
