Every Covid death in Maryland last month was unvaccinated

130 people died last month in Maryland of Covid. None of them were vaccinated, reports CNN.

In addition, unvaccinated people made up 95% of new Covid-19 cases in the state and 93% of new Covid-19 hospitalizations, Hogan said at a news conference Wednesday.The connection between vaccination status and Covid-19 is not specific to Maryland and is not limited to last month, medical experts have said.Dr. Peter Hotez, dean of the National School of Tropical Medicine at the Baylor College of Medicine, said Maryland's data is a trend that will be seen in states across the country.