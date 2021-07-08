Mexico's fans are so homophobic they've been banned from spectating the World Cup qualifiers

Mexican World Cup soccer fans have been banned due to popular chants that are so homophobic even a sports organization had to take a stand.

Insider:

Mexico's soccer fans won't be allowed to attend World Cup qualifiers because they've used homophobic chants at previous events.

The FIFA Disciplinary Committee announced that the Mexican National Team will have to play its two upcoming World Cup qualifier matches against Jamaica on Sept. 2 and Canada on Oct. 7 in an empty stadium. Mexico fans used homophobic chants at the Olympic Tournament Qualifiers against the Dominican Republic and the USA in March.

The team will also be fined $73,000.