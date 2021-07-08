This self-igniting pipe will have you wondering why every pipe isn't designed this way

Smoking pipes have been around a while. All the way back to at least 500 BC, it turns out. And across those last 2,500 years, pipes have always needed a flame to light the ingredients, unlocking the properties of the tobacco or herb to get the whole process started. So in our technology-driven age, the question isn't why aren't there more self-igniting pipes on the market, but why aren't all pipes self-igniting these days?

While we ponder that philosophical question, there are thankfully some companies who see the wisdom of crossing that threshold. One such company is Solopipe, makers of a self-igniting pipe and refillable lighter combination, and it really should be the template for how most manufacturers think of making pipes going forward.

This smartly designed, travel-friendly zinc alloy pipe has been clearly thought through, sporting top-not detailing for an easy smoke, including a quick-release switch and a professional soft design for pipe lighting. The package also includes a handy hard shell protective case that not only safeguards the pipe during all your travels but also prevents spillage in your pocket or purse.

Of course, the really cool part is the built-in, fully adjustable butane lighter that delivers reliable flames and a consistent burn to the contents of your bowl. Even the flame height is fully under your control. Each Solopipe also has a refillable valve that uses any standard fitting refillable lighter, which means the Solopipe should be more than capable of fulfilling its duties for years to come.

In addition to the protective case, the SoloPipe also comes with replacement screens, cleaning tools like a poker and brush, as well as a convenient carrying bag to keep everything in one place.

The simple, streamlined elegance of the SoloPipe Self-Igniting Pipe usually retails for $69, but the current offer knocks more than 30 percent off that price, lowering your total for the SoloPipe to just $46.99 while this deal lasts.

Prices subject to change