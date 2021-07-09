Angel Olsen's excellent moody cover of Laura Branigan's 1980s hit "Gloria"

Indie singer/songwriter Angel Olsen is following up her critically-acclaimed fifth album Whole New Mess with an EP of 1980s covers! The EP, titled Aisles, will be released August 20 and includes covers of Billy Idol's "Eyes Without A Face," Men Without Hats' "Safety Dance," OMD's "If You Leave," and Alphaville's "Forever Young," and Laura Branigan's "Gloria" which you can hear above.

"I'd heard "Gloria" for the first time at a family Christmas gathering and was amazed at all the aunts who got up to dance," Olsen says. "I imagined them all dancing and laughing in slow motion, and that's when I got the idea to slow the entire song down and try it out in this way."