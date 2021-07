In this clip from The Howard Stern Show, David Crosby tells the story of how Joni Mitchell broke up with him. She sang her new song, "That Song About the Midway," to him (and the entire band) at a party at Peter Tork's (The Monkees) house. Just to drive the message home, she sang it twice. She allegedly penned the song after finding out that he had cheated on her. Again.

Image: Screengrab