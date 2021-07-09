This $30 wireless mount secures and charges your phone while you're on the road

Fumbling around with a phone while you're driving isn't just a nuisance — it's downright dangerous. According to the National Safety Council, cell phones being used while driving account for 1.6 million crashes each year. Meanwhile, texting while driving leaves nearly 390,000 injured annually and is responsible for about 1 out of every 4 accidents in the U.S.

Instead of tempting fate or worse, the Enegarm 2 Smart Auto Clamping Wireless Car Charger not only keeps your phone firmly locked in place without distractions but also serves as an uber-useful charging station that doesn't need wires trailing all over the place.

The mounting arm makes the whole process of clamping and charging your phone incredibly simple. You can actually get it in place on virtually any flat surface in seconds with no tools needed thanks to the hassle-free mounting system. Meanwhile, the adjustable swivel ball allows users to easily rotate, tilt, or hold the phone in place for the best possible view of the screen safely.

The unit also features SmartSensing technology, which automatically detects the phone and adjusts the clamps to firmly and securely lock the device into place. Once secure, the Enegarm 2 can immediately start recharging any Qi-enabled device with 5W standard charging, then automatically detecting and switching to fasting charging modes if your iPhone or Android phone can handle it.

It's even got a few cool extra features that you probably wouldn't expect like voice prompts to check your power status just by asking, and a fail-safe that unclamps the phone from the holder even with the car engine is off.

You can straighten up your in-car power needs with the Enegarm 2 Smart Auto Clamping Wireless Car Charger, a $55 value, now on sale at 45 percent off, down to only $29.99.

